1,897 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

01 February 2022 21:27 IST

The daily caseload of COVID-19 cases dropped below the 2,000 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday as 1,897 persons tested positive.The Health Department said 3,577 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 23,548 active cases on Tuesday. The toll increased to 2,571 after three more persons died of COVID-19. Coimbatore had a test positivity rate of 22.5 % on Monday.

Tiruppur reported 1,297 fresh cases on Tuesday. The district had 12,233 active cases and 1,240 patients recovered on Tuesday. The positivity rate as per Monday’s data was 26%. In the Nilgiris, 189 persons tested positive. The toll stood at 223, while 2,306 people are undergoing treatment.

