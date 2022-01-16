1,866 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

16 January 2022 20:04 IST

A total of 1,866 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 602 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 8,752 active cases on Sunday.

A 54-year-old man from the district died of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the toll to 2,530.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 18.3 on Saturday when it reported 1,732 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 619 new cases while 212 persons recovered.

There were 2,888 active cases of the disease in the district on Sunday. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 17.5% on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 244 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the district stands at 3,026. The number of deaths stands at 220, while 1,325 persons are undergoing treatment.