186 firms booked by Labour Welfare Department

Published - August 08, 2024 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In July, 186 firms were booked for various violations of labour welfare-related rules, according to a release from the Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement).

The Labour Department conducted enforcement drives across the district. During these inspections, the teams uncovered 55 violations of the Weights and Measurements Act and two violations of packaged commodity rules, leading to prompt action against the offenders. Additionally, two educational institutions were booked for not obtaining registration certificates as per the Motor Vehicles Act from the Regional Transport Office, and 127 cases were booked for violations of labour welfare-related rules.

A sum of ₹3.66 lakh was recovered as arrears from a firm for violating Minimum Wages Rules and was subsequently disbursed.

One case of child labour and one case of employing an adolescent were also recorded, with the children handed over to the Child Welfare Protection Committee. The firms involved in employing child labour were served notices, and two firms were fined ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

