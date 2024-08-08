GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

186 firms booked by Labour Welfare Department

Published - August 08, 2024 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In July, 186 firms were booked for various violations of labour welfare-related rules, according to a release from the Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement).

The Labour Department conducted enforcement drives across the district. During these inspections, the teams uncovered 55 violations of the Weights and Measurements Act and two violations of packaged commodity rules, leading to prompt action against the offenders. Additionally, two educational institutions were booked for not obtaining registration certificates as per the Motor Vehicles Act from the Regional Transport Office, and 127 cases were booked for violations of labour welfare-related rules.

A sum of ₹3.66 lakh was recovered as arrears from a firm for violating Minimum Wages Rules and was subsequently disbursed.

One case of child labour and one case of employing an adolescent were also recorded, with the children handed over to the Child Welfare Protection Committee. The firms involved in employing child labour were served notices, and two firms were fined ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.