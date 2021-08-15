185 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Saturday reported 185 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 96,087. While 132 persons were discharged, 1,800 continue to be under treatment.

As many as 130 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 129 cases were indigenous and 19 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 62 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. A 65-year-old man from Namakkal succumbed to the disease.