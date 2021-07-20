1,832 students from 16 Corporation schools clear Plus Two

All the 1,832 Plus Two students from 16 Coimbatore Corporation-run higher secondary schools cleared the final examination, results of which the State government released on Monday.

As many as 605 boys and 1,227 girls passed the examination, helping the Corporation achieve the rare distinction of all the students clearing the examination.

The government, after cancelling the Plus Two examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had said it would give 50% weightage to the students Class X mark, 20% to their Plus One mark and 30% to the internal and practical marks they had scored in Plus Two.