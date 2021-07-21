183 new cases, one death in Coimbatore

21 July 2021 23:19 IST

As many as 183 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The district had 2,525 active cases of the disease while 306 persons recovered.

The district’s death toll increased to 2,141 after a 50-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district went below the 100-mark after nearly four months as 97 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 86,916.

Prior to this, the district reported less than 100 new cases on April 6. The Health Department reported no new deaths as the toll remained at 815. The district reported 1,562 active cases and 132 new recoveries on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 58 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,013. The number of deaths in the district stood at 173 on Wednesday while 838 persons are undergoing treatment.