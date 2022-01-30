₹1.83 lakh cash seized in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

30 January 2022 17:27 IST

: A flying squad in North Zone on Sunday seized ₹ 1.83 lakh from a person on Sunday morning. According to a note from the Coimbatore Corporation, the team led by Block Development Officer A. Dhanalakshmi, during a routine vehicle check near Thanneerpandal stopped a vehicle and during the check found the cash.

The currency was in the denominations of ₹ 2,000, ₹500 and ₹200 and was being taken by the area resident Prabhakaran. The officials took the cash to the Corporation office to be deposited in a sub treasury, said the Corporation sources.

