183 cases in Erode district

12 August 2021 23:02 IST

Erode district reported 183 new cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 95,726. While 159 persons were discharged, 1,718 persons continue to be under treatment.

A total of 94 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 28 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Five deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 53 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. As per bulletin, a 33-year-old man died at Namakkal.

