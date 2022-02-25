182 camps for pulse polio drive in Salem

As many as 182 pulse polio immunisation centres would be set up in Salem Corporation limits for the drive on Sunday, a release said.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said in a release that the camps would be conducted at primary health centres, bus stand, railway junction, and government hospitals here. The corporation is targeting to administer the polio drops to 88,000 children.

According to officials, the vaccination drive would be conducted from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. Public were advised to give polio drops to children aged below five.

In Erode, over two lakh children below five years of age would be administered the vaccine at 1,400 camps in the district.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine will organise camps across the district in which 5,533 people, from the health department and volunteers will be participating to administer the vaccine for children below five years. Camps will be held at all the government hospitals, primary and urban health centres, anganwadis, schools and bus stands to cover 2,00,816 children.

A total of 97 government vehicles will be used for transporting vaccine to the camps, he said. Sufficient vaccines are stocked in cold storage units, he added.