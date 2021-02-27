1,817 polling booths in Dharmapuri

The model code of conduct has come into force for the five Assembly constituencies of Dharmapuri, Palacode, Paapireddypatty, Harur (Reserved), and Pennagaram and the Returning Officers have been notified for the respective segments, said the Collector and district election officer S.P. Karthika here on Saturday.
The Returning Officers for Harur and Dharmapuri will be seated at the respective Sub-Collector’s offices, whereas the Returning Officers for other three constituencies will be seated at the respective taluk offices.
Flying squad and static surveillance teams have already been pressed into operation since Saturday morning. The static surveillance teams will be stationed at the checkposts and the flying squads will move around the constituency.
Each constituency has one flying squad branched out as three teams to cover three shifts. Similarly, there will be three static surveillance teams and three video surveillance teams for each constituency, Collector Karthika said.
The number of polling booths is 1,817, which includes 339 additional polling booths There are 56 polling stations designated critical, and 344 polling stations designated as vulnerable.
Similarly, 41 locations have been designated for public meetings by the administration. The election control room has also been activated, at toll free number 1077 and whatsapp number 8903891077. COVID management and care is also being given special focus, Ms. Karthika said.
