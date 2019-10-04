18.17 lakh voters in Erode district

A total of 18,17,509 electors are eligible to vote for electing 3,665 representatives to the corporation, municipalities, panchayats and other local bodies in the district in the local body elections for which dates are yet to be announced.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan released the draft photo electoral roll at the Collectorate here on Friday. It was received by representatives of recognised political parties.

Electors in each local body include, Erode City Municipal Corporation – 4,07,204 (2,00,996 men and 2,06,300 women, 18 others), Bhavani Municipality – 29,768 (14,391 men, 15,377 women), Gobichettipalayam Municipality – 45,593 (21,840 men, 23,752 women, one other), Sathyamangalam Municipality – 30,293 (14,646 men, 15,646 women, one other), Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality – 15,650 (7,512 men, 8,138 women), 42 Town Panchayats – 3,80,841 (1,85,301 men, 1,95,524 women, 16 others) and 14 Panchayat Unions – 9,08,160 (4,47,588 men, 4,60,532 women, 40 others). There are 8,92,164 men, 9,25,269 women electors and 76 others in all the 2,889 wards in the district that will have a total of 2,775 polling stations.

In urban areas, elections will be held for Mayor (one post), corporation ward members (60), municipal presidents (four), municipal ward members (102), town panchayat presidents (42) and town panchayat ward members (630). Indirect election will be held for Deputy Mayor (one post), panchayat vice-presidents (four) and town panchayat vice-presidents (47).

In rural limits, election will be held for district panchayat members (19), panchayat union committee members (183), panchayat presidents (225) and panchayat ward members (2,097). Indirect election will be held for district panchayat president (one post), district panchayat vice-president (one), panchayat union committee presidents (14), panchayat union committee vice-presidents (14) and village panchayat vice-presidents (225).