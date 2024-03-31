18,000 volunteers campaign for Annamalai in Coimbatore

March 31, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Public for Annamalai”, launched less than 10 days ago, has roped in over 18,000 volunteers to campaign for BJP candidate K. Annamalai in Coimbatore for the parliamentary elections.

S. Sudharshan, convenor of the Public for Annamalai movement, said, “I started this initiative as an individual and now have people who have taken a break from work and come to Coimbatore to be a part of this movement. This has no connection with the work done by the BJP as a party.”

The volunteers can choose to work full-time, part-time, from home or the office of the movement. “We have volunteers across all age groups. There are women who are more than 80 years old who have come forward to be part of this movement and professionals such as doctors and lawyers too,” he said.

The volunteers will reach out to the public in all six Assembly segments and campaign for Mr. Annamalai. They will also take up data analysis and computer-related works. The number of volunteers is increasing every day, he said.