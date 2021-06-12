18 women police personnel get two-wheelers, laptops

The Coimbatore District Police distributed two-wheelers and laptops to 18 women police personnel working in various police stations in the district here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam flagged off the vehicles at the Police Recruit School campus.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said that the two-wheelers and laptops were allocated by the Office of the Director General of Police, Chennai, to Coimbatore district. These would help the women police personnel investigating cases on crimes against women and children to reach the location of the complainants with their vehicles and receive their statements using their laptops on the spot. This will also prevent the elderly and differently abled complainants from visiting the police stations, he said.

The number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore district was around 20 so far this year, which was lower than that of 2020, according to Mr. Selvanagarathinam.

A press release said that three of the vehicles and laptops were allotted to the All Women Police Stations in Thudiyalur, Perur and Pollachi and the remaining 15 two-wheelers and laptops were allotted to the women personnel in Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam, Annur, Vadavalli, Perur, Madukkarai, Sulur, Kovilpalayam, Karumathampatti, Chettipalayam, Pollachi East, Pollachi West, Gomangalam and Anamalai police stations.