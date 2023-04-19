18 quacks held in four districts in Salem range so far

April 19, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - SALEM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Salem Range, S. Rajeswari, said that 18 quacks had been arrested in the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri that come under the range.

Addressing media persons after receiving grievance petitions from the public, she said that they are receiving petitions from the public on Wednesdays and disposal time of petitions is informed to the petitioners. She said that 40 petitioners were present on Wednesday and repeated petitioners would be considered as new petitioners and their grievances are registered and redressed. “Petitioners whose grievances are yet to be redressed are related to land issues as documents from other departments are awaited,” she said.