18 outfits to hold demonstration against BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra in Coimbatore

To be staged in front of the Police Commissioner’s office

Condemning the arrival of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vetrivel Yatra in Coimbatore, 18 political parties and organisations including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will hold a demonstration here on November 22.

TPDK’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan announced on Friday that the demonstration would be held in front of the Police Commissioner’s office to condemn the Coimbatore City Police for allowing the yatra. Other outfits including Dravidar Kazhagam, Bahujan Samaj Party, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and May 17 Movement will participate, he said.

“The BJP is organising the Vel Yatra to divert attention from people’s sufferings and their discontent with the party and to spread communal hatred among the public,” Mr. Ramakrishnan alleged in a statement.

He further accused the State government and the police of not taking strict action against the yatra.