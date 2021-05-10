Coimbatore

18 omni buses fined for violations in Erode

Officials of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) fined 18 omni buses for various violations.

The Erode zone, comprising RTOs in Erode and Namakkal districts, conducted a special drive on May 9 and 10 in the two districts. A total of 47 omni buses were checked and 18 vehicles were fined ₹ 43,500 for various violations. One bus was detained for not paying the tax. Similarly, 820 other classes of vehicles such as lorries, vans, cars and two-wheelers were checked and 163 were fined for violations, including fine on drivers for not wearing masks. A fine of ₹ 76,552 was collected from motorists. Officials said that no omni buses were found collecting excess fee from passengers during the two days when people returned to their native before the commencement of the total lockdown.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2021 10:45:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/18-omni-buses-fined-for-violations-in-erode/article34530082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY