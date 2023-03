March 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Thirteen persons recovered and the total number of active cases was 129, according to the Health Department. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 4.1% when 21 tested positive for the infection.

There were no positive cases in the Tiruppur district. Two persons were discharged and the total number of active cases was 15. The TPR on Tuesday was 2% when one tested positive.

