18 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of 18 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that 27 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 225 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4 % on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases on Friday. A total of four persons recovered from the disease and the district had 25 active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.8 % on Thursday.