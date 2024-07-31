ADVERTISEMENT

18 flood prone villages identified in Erode district

Updated - July 31, 2024 05:43 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the bank of the Cauvery river at Kangayampalayam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday said of the 30 villages located near River Cauvery in the district, 18 villages are flood prone areas and 77 relief camps were kept ready.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 1.25 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from Mettur into River Cauvery and the Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued a warning message that the discharge could be increased to 1.75 lakh cusecs at any moment.

The Collector, along with other officials, inspected low-lying areas at Parisalthurai in Lakkapuram panchayat, Nattratreeswarar temple at Kangayampalayam, relief camp at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Kangayampalayam, Kulavilakku Amman Temple at Nanjai Kalampalayam Panchayat and Kolanalli village at Chatrapatti panchayat. He inspected the preparedness of various departments in case of flooding in the river and held discussions with officials.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said 18 of the 30 villages located near the river would be affected if the discharge is increased in the river. He said relief centres were kept ready in schools and marriage halls and that officials from the departments of revenue, fire and safety and local bodies were on the job round-the-clock. He asked people living in the close vicinity of the river and in low-lying areas to remain cautious and move to the camps if the water level increases.

