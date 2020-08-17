18 die of COVID-19 in Western region

Coimbatore district reports 10 deaths and Salem six

Among the districts in the Western region, Coimbatore continues to see more COVID-19 cases, with the district on Monday reporting 393 new cases and 10 deaths.

The COVID-19 tally in Coimbatore district crossed 9,000 mark on Monday. The district has so far reported 9,362 positive cases and 196 deaths.

Four patients aged 64, 60, 68 and 35 died at private hospitals in Coimbatore on Sunday, two patients aged 56 and 93 died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Saturday and Sunday, and three patients aged 70, 57 and 48 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday, a patient aged 68 died at the hospital on Sunday.

Two officers of the CB-CID in Coimbatore tested positive for the disease on Sunday, in addition to the two sleuths who contracted the disease on Saturday.

The 393 cases reported on Monday were from places including Gandhipuram (33), Selvapuram (19), Rathinapuri (16), Ganapathy (13), Edayarpalayam (9) and Udayampalayam (6).

268 cases in Salem

Six patients who were undergoing treatment for the disease died in Salem district.

According to health officials, a 57-year-old sanitary worker from Kitchipalayam, two men aged 70 and 65 from Gugai, and a woman aged 53 from Vazhapadi died on Monday.

A 73-year-old man from Kudiyatham, 58-year-old man from Kallakuruchi died on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases touched a new high in Salem with 268 cases on Monday.

According to health officials, 265 cases were indigenous including 179 from Salem Corporation limits. Two patients had returned from Jharkhand, Kerala and one had travelled to Madurai.

Namakkal reported 65 cases. The patients include a police personnel, a lab technician and 18 persons with travel history to Chengalpattu, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchendur and Tiruchi.

70 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported one death and 70 positive cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,601.

A 71-year-old man from the district died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday, the media bulletin said. Two frontline workers – a 38-year-old man working as operation theatre assistant at Udumalpet Government Hospital and a 44-year-old woman working as staff nurse at Avinashi Government Hospital – tested positive for the disease.

137 in Erode

An 87-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died in Erode on Monday. The district recorded 137 new cases, taking the districts’ tally to 1,582. Nine persons were discharged on Monday.

27 in the Nilgiris

Of the 27 persons who tested positive in the Nilgiris on Monday, nine were from Kannerimukku in Kotagiri and 15 from a single village near Udhagamandalam. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,083. Of this, 944 persons had recovered and 135 were under treatment.

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for the disease in Dharmapuri, taking the district’s tally to 1,035. In Krishnagiri, 14 persons tested positive, taking the total count to 1,672.