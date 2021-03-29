₹1.8 crore seized

SALEM

29 March 2021 22:58 IST

Election surveillance officials have seized ₹1.80 crore from a vehicle near Kondalampatti here.

According to officials, the vehicle was carrying cash for a private bank from Coimbatore to Salem. Since the personnel in the vehicle did not possess the required documents, officials seized the cash and handed it over to the returning officer.

Similarly, during vehicle check near Salem GH, officials seized ₹35.72 lakh from the collection agent of a private bank since he did not possess sufficient documents. The seized amount was handed over to the returning officer for Salem North constituency.

Similarly, in the same constituency, ₹1.36 lakh was seized from a trader near Leigh Bazaar.