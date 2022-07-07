18 camels rescued in Hosur

Eighteen camels illegally transported to Tamil Nadu allegedly for slaughter were rescued by the police on the intervention of Gau Gyan Foundation here.

The action came based on a complaint by a Sanjay Kulkarni, a Delhi-based volunteer with an NGO Gau Gyan Foundation. According to the complaint, over 20 camels were illegally boarded in Gopi Garden in Thendral Nagar in Hosur. The animals were allegedly brought to Tamil Nadu for slaughter in view of Bakrid, the complainant had stated.

Further, as per the Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Camel of Slaughter and regulation to temporary) Migration Act, 2015, camels are protected animals and are not supposed to be in any other State even for domestication or safari other than Rajasthan.

Based on the complaint, police raided the place and found 18 camels in two different places. The camels were rescued and transported to Rajasthan on Wednesday night. On Thursday, two more camels were sought to be rescued from Thirumalaikottai in Shoolagiri.

Hudco police of Hosur registered cases against “unknown Camel vendors and their labourers” under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.