17th edition of Coimbatore Vizha to begin on November 23

Updated - July 02, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (centre), Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (second right), and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (fourth right) launching the date for the 17th edition of Coimbatore Vizha on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The 17th edition of Coimbatore Vizha will be held from November 23 to December 1, coinciding with Coimbatore Day.

The schedule of Coimbatore Vizha was officially released on Tuesday by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in the presence of Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnana and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, by stamping the ‘Vizha Passport’.

Supported by various organisations and enthusiastic locals, the event showcases the city’s rich culture, heritage, and social vitality.

Alongside bringing back people’s favourites like the double-decker bus, Art Street, marathon and other exciting events, the 17th edition will also introduce several new events such as a music concert at the opening ceremony, a polo league, a bike rally and the Vizha awards, the organisers said, adding that release of registration links for the various festivities of the Vizha was on the anvil.

More information will be made available over phone (+91 96005 74888), website (www.coimbatorevizha.com), email: info@coimbatorevizha.com, and Instagram: @coimbatorevizha.

