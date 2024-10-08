GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17th-century idols, sculptures found near Bhavani river in T.N. handed over to museum

On April 8, 2024, a resident of the village, S. Mohanapriya Murugesan, found the idols and sculptures and alerted the revenue officials

Published - October 08, 2024 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The idols and sculptures that were handed over to the Government Museum in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, October 8, 2024

The idols and sculptures that were handed over to the Government Museum in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

As many as 17 idols and sculptures – most of which date back to the 17th century – that were unearthed on the banks of Bhavani river at Nanjai Thuraiyampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam block earlier this year were handed over to the Government Museum, Erode, on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Curator B. Jency said that on April 8, 2024, a resident of the village, S. Mohanapriya Murugesan, found the idols and sculptures and alerted the revenue officials.

Inscriptions in a temple submerged by Bhavanisagar dam in Erode reveal a trade route

Of the 17, 14 were idols of gods and goddesses, including Vishnu, Mariamman, Gajalakshmi, Dakshinamoorthy, Karuppasamy, Badrakali, and Sivanadiyar, and they belong to the 17th century. Two were hero stones and their period is yet to be ascertained.

She said the revenue officials handed the idols over to the museum, which would keep them on display soon.

It may be recalled that in 1987, 10 idols and sculptures were found near the river at Kodiveri and were retrieved by revenue officials.

Published - October 08, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / library and museum / Tamil Nadu / sculpture / history

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.