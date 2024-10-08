17th-century idols, sculptures found near Bhavani river in T.N. handed over to museum

As many as 17 idols and sculptures – most of which date back to the 17th century – that were unearthed on the banks of Bhavani river at Nanjai Thuraiyampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam block earlier this year were handed over to the Government Museum, Erode, on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Curator B. Jency said that on April 8, 2024, a resident of the village, S. Mohanapriya Murugesan, found the idols and sculptures and alerted the revenue officials.

Of the 17, 14 were idols of gods and goddesses, including Vishnu, Mariamman, Gajalakshmi, Dakshinamoorthy, Karuppasamy, Badrakali, and Sivanadiyar, and they belong to the 17th century. Two were hero stones and their period is yet to be ascertained.

She said the revenue officials handed the idols over to the museum, which would keep them on display soon.

It may be recalled that in 1987, 10 idols and sculptures were found near the river at Kodiveri and were retrieved by revenue officials.