179 new cases, four deaths in Coimbatore

28 July 2021 23:03 IST

A total of 179 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, registering a slight increase in the daily caseload for the second consecutive day.

The Health Department said that the district had 1,917 active cases of the disease on Wednesday and 207 persons recovered.

The district's death toll increased to 2,169 after four more persons died of COVID-19. The district had a test positivity rate of 2 % on Tuesday when 8,274 swab samples were subjected to tests and 169 persons tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 80 new cases, taking the overall tally to 87,570.

The Health Department reported the death of an 68-year-old man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 as the district’s toll went up to 818. A total of 1,189 patients were active cases and 148 were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 45 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,399. The number of deaths stood at 179 while 612 persons are undergoing treatment.