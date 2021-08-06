178 cases in Erode district

06 August 2021 23:50 IST

Erode district reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases to 94,699. While 144 persons were discharged, 1,677 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 70 positive cases were reported in Salem. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, five deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 60 indigenous cases were reported.