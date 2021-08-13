Coimbatore

177 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 177 new cases on Friday, taking the tally to 95,900. While 146 persons were discharged, 1,745 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll in the district to 642.

After a brief period, the daily load of positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Salem on Friday as 120 cases were reported here. According to health officials, 118 cases were indigenous and 24 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Two patients returned from other districts.

In Namakkal, 47 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, two men aged 48 and 70 died in Salem and Namakkal respectively.


