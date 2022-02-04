1,768 nominations received on the last day in Erode district

ERODE

04 February 2022 23:16 IST

A total of 1,768 nominations were filed by candidates on the last day of filing nominations for the urban local bodies in the district on Friday.

As many as 364 nominations were filed for the post of corporation councillors, 271 nominations for municipal councillors and 1,133 nominations for the post of town panchayat ward members.

A total of 3,301 nominations, corporation – 490 nominations, municipal councillor – 517 and town panchayat ward member – 2,294 nominations, were received for the urban local bodies elections in the district.