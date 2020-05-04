Coimbatore

1,760 persons under surveillance in Krishnagiri

Entry to the 10th ward in Krishnagiri being closed as it was declared a containment zone on Sunday.

Entry to the 10th ward in Krishnagiri being closed as it was declared a containment zone on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

Collector S. Prabhakar in a press release issued here said that industries and other business establishments in the district could operate in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State government.

Mr. Prabhakar said that businessmen who wish to operate can request for permission through email - mhskgi@gmail.com.

Industries can apply for vehicle passes for their employees through the website tnepass.tnega.org

According to the officials, 1,760 persons are under home surveillance in the district following travel to foreign countries and to other districts.

