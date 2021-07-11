Coimbatore

175 cases in Salem

The daily load of COVID-19 positive cases reduced to 175 cases in Salem on Sunday.

As per bulletin, nine deaths were reported in Salem, including four women patients.

According to health officials, 119 cases were indigenous and 35 cases were reported in corporation limits. 56 patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and other places.

In Namakkal, 85 indigenous cases were reported. Two deaths were reported in Namakkal.

In Erode, 198 indigenous cases were reported. Three deaths were reported in the district.

A total of 54 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

In Dharmapuri, 59 positive cases and two deaths were reported.


Comments
