1,74,161 voters in Dharmapuri district

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini released the final electoral roll that has registered 1,74,161 voters for the urban local bodies in the district. It has a total of 85,068 male voters, 89,079 female voters and 14 transgender voters for the 10 town panchayats and Dharmapuri Municipality.

Of the total registered voters, the electoral roll includes 47,955 voters for Dharmapuri Municpality, and 1,26,206 voters for the 10 town panchayats of Harur, Paapireddipatty, Kadathur, Karimangalam, Palacodde, Paaparapatty, Pennagaram, Marandahalli, Kambainallur, and P.Mallapuram.

There are 230 polling booths for the elections and the polling will be conducted by 11 polling officers, 26 assistant polling officers,18 regional officers, and 920 booth officers, according to the administration.

In addition, a block observer is being appointed at the rank of a deputy director/assistant director for the conduct of the elections. The administration has designated 13 polling stations as sensitive for Dharmapuri Municipality, and 14 polling stations for the 10 town panchayats. A total of 24 polling stations have been designated as sensitive and have been accorded monitoring arrangements. All polling booths will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Krishnagiri

Election Observer for Krishnagiri district and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation V. Shobana held consultations on the roll revision process at the Collectorate here. In the meeting presided over by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, Ms.Shobana perused the form verification for inclusion of names and uploading of forms for roll revision.

The revision has been carried out with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date for those who have attained 18 years of age and are eligible to vote.