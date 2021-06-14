1,728 fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 1,728 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

The district had 16,655 active cases of the disease as on Monday. While 2,664 persons were discharged from hospitals, the district’s toll stood at 1,762.

The 781 new cases reported in Tiruppur on Monday, took the district’s overall tally to 75,369.

The Health Department reported eight new deaths. The district’s toll stood at 642. The active cases dipped below the 15,000 mark after May 26, as the district reported 14,387 cases. A total of 2,217 persons were reported to have recovered on the day.

Erode district reported 1,295 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 77,555. While 1,698 persons were discharged, 10,965 persons were under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 495.

Salem district reported 796 fresh cases and 11 deaths on Monday. Namakkal reported 313 new cases and five deaths on Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 380 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 25,938. The number of deaths increased from 135 to 137 on Monday. A total of 3,470 persons were under treatment.

While Krishnagiri recorded 242 cases fresh cases and one death, Dharmapuri recorded 167 fresh cases and three deaths on Monday.