₹171.31 crore disbursed as loan assistance to 2,632 SHGs in Coimbatore: Collector

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 13, 2022 18:29 IST

The district administration has disbursed loan assistance to the tune of ₹ 171.31 crore to 2,632 women self-help groups (SHGs) through the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood scheme in the past one year.

A press release from District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that there were 2,016 SHGs in the Coimbatore Corporation limits, 504 in municipal areas, 996 in nagar panchayats and 8,203 in gram panchayats — totalling 11,719 in the district.

A total of ₹43.12 crore was given as loan assiatnce to 680 SHGs in the Corporation limits, ₹13.87 crore to 199 SHGs in municipal areas, ₹20.53 crore to 340 SHGs in nagar panchayats in the last year.

In the past year, 152 SHGs in Annur town panchayat received loans worth ₹10.76 crore, 185 SHGs in Kinathukkadavu received ₹13.02 crore, 108 SHGs in Anaimalai received ₹7.07 crore, 194 SHGs in Karamadai received ₹14.92 crore, 72 SHGs in S.S. Kulam received ₹4.50 crore, 108 SHGs in Pollachi South received ₹7.21 crore, 153 in Pollachi North received ₹9.06 crore, 84 SHGs in Thondamuthur received ₹5.18 crore , 95 SHGs in Sulur received ₹6.04 , 107 SHGs in Sultanpet received ₹6.10 crore and 51 SHGs in Madukarai received ₹2.79 crore, the press release added.

