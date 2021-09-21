17,000 persons identified for treatment under healthcare scheme

Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme.

The Corporation that had started the MTM implementation on August 5 this year on a pilot basis in a zone expanded it to the entire city on September 15.

The Corporation sources said health workers from urban primary health centres would visit every household to identify persons with diabetes, blood pressure, other non communicable diseases or those suffering from stroke to deliver medicines at their door step.

Based on a State-wide study that had revealed that 18% population suffered from one or more of the diseases, the Corporation assessment was that there should be at least three lakh people in the city.

The civic body had initiated a survey to identify those people and thus far it had identified 17,000 persons and of those started delivering medicines to 8,000, the sources said.

The sources also said that to each of the identified persons the Corporation would give a unique health identification number like Aadhaar using which they could avail of various services. The number would also help doctors know each person’s medical history.