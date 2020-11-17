170 new cases, four deaths in Coimbatore district

17 November 2020 23:51 IST

Over 800 patients under institutional care

Coimbatore district had 860 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Tuesday, including the 170 who tested positive for the disease on the day.

A total of 188 people were discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres on Tuesday. The Health Department said that four patients died of the disease, taking the toll to 592.

Tiruppur district reported 61 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 14,433. The district did not report any deaths, according to the bulletin. Of the 14,433 cases, 698 were active. Eighty-seven people were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday.

Erode district reported 47 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,707. While 104 people were discharged after recovery, 518 people continued to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 69 new cases of which 49 were indigenous. Twenty patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Erode and Karur. A 65-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salem died.

Of the 36 new cases reported in Namakkal district, two had returned from Salem and Coimbatore.

Fourteen people tested positive in the Nilgiris. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 7,144. A total of 170 people were under treatment.

With the 24 new cases reported in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases rose to to 318. As many as 31 people were discharged after treatment on the day. Dharmapuri recorded 19 new cases and saw the discharge of 21 people on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases stood at 175.