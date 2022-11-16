17-year-old girl victim of rape dies at Salem GH

November 16, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

A 17-year-old girl of Perambalur district, who had reportedly been kidnapped and sexually assaulted, died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem on Wednesday.

Her parents, both daily wagers, claimed that their daughter, who had completed Class XII and was at home, had been kidnapped on August 31 by four of their neighbours and was confined in a house for two days. She later said one of them married her, raped her, took nude photographs of her and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her parents lodged a complaint with the Kaikalathur police in Perambalur and their daughter was dropped off at home. “She was threatened by them continuously and she attempted suicide on October 26,” they said. Only after that they came to know of the ordeal their daughter had undergone. The girl was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Veeraganur in Salem district and was shifted to Salem GH where she died.

A handwritten note reportedly written by the victim named four of her neighbours as kidnapers. The note claimed that they threatened to release the photos they had taken of her, to her family members and she was also forced to tell lies in the police station that she went to a temple and was not kidnapped. The note named four persons as responsible for her death and wanted action against them.

The victim’s parents along with Mevai. Shanmuga Raja, district secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a protest on the hospital premises. They demanded registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the arrest of all accused involved in the case. They also sought action against the Kaikalathur police for failing to take action against the accused. Police said three persons were secured and an inquiry is on.

Trending

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)