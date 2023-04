April 29, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HOSUR

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a stall at the MGR Market here. The body of the victim, identified as Mubharat of Athibelle on the Karnataka side of the inter-State border, was found in a decomposed state in one of the unused stalls in the market, overlooking RVS government boys higher secondary school here. According to the police, the victim was reportedly a frequent visitor to Hosur, as his grandmother lived at Sanasanthiram. The Hosur police have registered a case.