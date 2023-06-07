17 urban health and wellness centres, set up for treatment of minor ailments, inaugurated in Erode

June 07, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - ERODE

As many as 17 urban health and wellness centres, attached to Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), established to treat patients for minor ailments, were inaugurated under the Erode Corporation limits on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, through video-conferencing, inaugurated the centres, established in Kollampalayam (ward 59), Municipal Chattiram (ward 28), R.K.V. Road (ward 36), Annai Sathya Nagar (ward 15), Indhirapuram (ward 3), Vairapalayam (ward 14), Periyar Nagar (ward 46), Shastri Nagar (ward 55), V.I.P. Nagar (ward 25), Nataraja Theatre (ward 43), Moolapalayam (ward 57), Manickampalayam (ward 11), S.S.P. Nagar (ward 9), Sathya Nagar (ward 36), Ellapalayam (ward 5), Thiru.Vee.Ka Nagar (ward 47) and Muthampalayam (ward 50).

A health official said each centre was established in areas with a population of 20,000 to 25,000 residents, and will function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each centre will have a doctor, a staff nurse, a health inspector and a support staff member. Infant immunisations, treatment for fever, cold and cough and other minor ailments will be undertaken at these centres. “These centres will serve as a sub-centre for UPHCs,” the official said and added that each centre was established at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

