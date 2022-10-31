17 tahsildars transferred in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 31, 2022 18:09 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday transferred 17 tahsildars..

According to a release, R. Kalpana Alamelu has been appointed as the tahsildar for Coimbatore South, S. Saranya for Coimbatore North Civil Supplies, S. Mareesan for Anaimalai, N. Bhanumathi for Pollachi, C. Murugesan for Madukkarai, Jyothi Basu for Valparai taluk and V. Thangaraj for Annur.

A.Z. Prasanna has been appointed for Adi Dravidar Welfare (Land Acquisition), R. Nithyavalli and P. Tripurasundari as special tahsildars for Defence Industrial Park (Land Acquisition), S. Jayachitra for SIPCOT (Land Acquisition), R. Rangarajan for Mettupalayam (Land Acquisition) and N. Vijayakumar as special tahsildar for Pollachi Land Revenue Scheme.

D. Ramesh Kumar and B.T Ramesh have been appointed as excise supervisors for Coimbatore South under the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, A.V. Sivakumar as the revenue officer’s personal assistant for National Highway 209 extension works and C. Renuka Devi for Madukkarai Social Security schemes.

Coimbatore
