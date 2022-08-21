17 persons held for gambling in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 21, 2022 19:53 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested 17 persons on charges of gambling near Mootamplayam in the district on Sunday.

The incident happened near Mootampalayam Vadakku Thottam within the limits of Negamam police station. Based on specific information, a police team raided the area and found that a group of men were playing cards for money.

The police arrested 17 persons and seized ₹11,64,000 cash, a four-wheeler, six two-wheelers, and two gold rings worth six grams. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said strict action would be taken against those involved in unlawful activities. He also said people could alert the district police about such activities without fear.

