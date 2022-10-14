17 passengers injured in accident in Salem

M. Sabari Salem
October 14, 2022 18:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a collision between a government bus and a lorry, 17 passengers were injured on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a government bus was heading towards Salem from Erode with more than 30 passengers in the early hours of Friday. While the bus reached Magudanchavadi in the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, it collided with a lorry from behind. In the accident, 17 passengers, including driver Venkatesh, sustained injuries. The Magudanchavadi Police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app