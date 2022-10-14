17 passengers injured in accident in Salem

Following a collision between a government bus and a lorry, 17 passengers were injured on Friday.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
-
Editorial
Winter is coming: On IMF’s warning
-
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the police, a government bus was heading towards Salem from Erode with more than 30 passengers in the early hours of Friday. While the bus reached Magudanchavadi in the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, it collided with a lorry from behind. In the accident, 17 passengers, including driver Venkatesh, sustained injuries. The Magudanchavadi Police registered a case.