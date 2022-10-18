As many as 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 195 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 3.4 % on Monday. Tiruppur district reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of four persons recovered from the disease and the district had 30 active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 4 % on Monday.
17 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district
