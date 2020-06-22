17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 17 COVID-19 cases, including eight air passengers, on Monday.

While five air passengers arrived by IndiGo flight from Delhi on Sunday, three had arrived by SpiceJet from Chennai on the same day, said officials with the Health Department.

Of the five persons from Delhi, four were residents of Nanjundapuram and one was from Kurumbapalayam.

The three air passengers from Chennai were identified as a woman from Kamatchipuram near Ondipudur and two persons from Church Street at Edayarpalayam.

Four cases were reported from Gandhipuram - three from fourth street and one person from sixth street.

Three persons from Kasthuripalayam who tested positive for the disease on Monday were contacts of a COVID-19 patient. Close contact of a patient from Ramanathapuram and a 10-year-old boy who came from Chennai also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital said that a 77-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday died of pneumonia.

Four persons were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital after treatment on Monday.

The office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at Race Course in Coimbatore was fumigated on Monday, reportedly after a woman employee who had gone to Chennai for a training programme tested positive for COVID-19. The woman had also violated home quarantine restrictions. Swab samples of more than 100 persons who work in various sections at the office complex were taken for test. However, Health Department did not give an official confirmation whether the woman employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur

A nine-month-old girl and her father from Tiruppur were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 35-year-old man, his wife and their daughter, residents of Kangeyam Road in Tiruppur Corporation limits, left for Old Washermanpet in Chennai during March prior to the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. On June 18, the family travelled to Dindigul via train and their swab samples were lifted at Dindigul Junction on the same day, according to Health Department sources. Two days later, the father and the child tested positive for COVID-19. Both were admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital, sources said.

Out of the four persons who tested positive on Sunday, three were cross-notified to Chennai. As of Monday, there are six active cases in Tiruppur district.

Udhagamandalam

Two more people with a travel history to Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday.

A 25-year-old woman resident of the military quarters in Alandur, Chennai, tested for COVID-19 at the border checkpost in the Nilgiris. A 51-year-old man, residing in Sriperumbudur for the last six months, tested positive in Chennai.

He belongs to Melur in Coonoor. He is under treatment in Chennai.

With the latest infections, the total number of active cases in the Nilgiris has risen to 17. A total of 14 others have recovered.