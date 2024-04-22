GIFT a SubscriptionGift
17-month-old baby with biliary atresia undergoes liver transplant in Coimbatore

April 22, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Dr. G. Krishna Sameera (left), consultant, paediatric intensive care, Dr. Anand Bharathan, senior consultant, HPB Surgery, and Dr. Siddartha (right), head of the department, with the parents of the baby who underwent a liver transplant at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore.

Dr. G. Krishna Sameera (left), consultant, paediatric intensive care, Dr. Anand Bharathan, senior consultant, HPB Surgery, and Dr. Siddartha (right), head of the department, with the parents of the baby who underwent a liver transplant at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 17-month-old baby from Tiruchengode, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare congenital condition, underwent a liver transplant at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

A liver donated by a brain-dead donor was divided into two sections to save two patients simultaneously. The procedure was done at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital by liver transplant surgeons Dr. Anand Bharathan, Dr. Jayabal, Dr. Prakash and Dr. Vikash Moond.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital extends liver transplant services under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme offering free surgeries to economically disadvantaged patients.

