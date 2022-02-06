17 injured as bus topples in Salem

Salem

06 February 2022 23:20 IST

Seventeen persons suffered injuries after a government bus toppled near Vazhapadi during the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, an SETC bus travelling from Chennai to Tiruppur toppled after the bus driver steered left to give way for an overtaking vehicle.

The bus driver, P. Srinivasan, lost control of the vehicle and it toppled near Vazhapadi. As many as 42 passengers were travelling in the bus and 17 sustained severe injuries. Vazhapadi police rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

Advertising

Advertising

In another accident, a car from Tiruppur heading towards Krishnagiri fell from a rail over bridge near Karuppur on Saturday. The police said that the car driver, Rajesh Kumar from Ooty, lost control of the vehicle and rammed the vehicle on the wall of the ROB. In the impact, the car fell on the railway track . All six passengers in the car suffered injuries. Karuppur police and Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the car from the railway track in an hour. Railway officials were alerted and train movement on the Salem-Chennai line was affected for an hour. The injured were taken to Salem GH for treatment.

District Collector S. Karmegham visited the injured in the hospital.