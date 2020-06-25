17, including a policewoman, test positive in Coimbatore

As many as 17 persons, including a policewoman attached to the Kottur police station near Pollachi tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The police station building was fumigated on Wednesday.

Health Department staff collected swab samples of all the police personnel at the station for COVID-19 test.

Sources said that the 23-year-old policewoman went to a hospital with complaints of fever on Monday. Her swab sample was taken on Tuesday, the result of which returned positive on Wednesday. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

The source of the infection was not traced. The policewoman’s brother, who works in a paint shop at Town Hall in Coimbatore had visited her on Sunday to celebrate his birthday. He returned to Coimbatore on Monday.

Swab samples of the family members of the policewoman and a few residents of the police quarters at Kottur were also collected. Her residence in police quarters was fumigated.

Other than the policewoman, 16 persons, including a one-year-old child from Saravanampatti, and a four-year-old child from Telungupalayam tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

A private nursing home at Onapalayam was sealed and fumigated after a person, who visited the hospital for treatment tested positive for COVID-19. Sixteen persons, eight males and eight females, who recovered from COVID-19, got discharged from ESI Hospital on Wednesday.

Two cases in the Nilgiris

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, bringing the tally to a total of 48 persons who have tested positive in the district. With the latest infections, the number of active cases in the district stands at 31.

The two most recent cases are a 17-year-old girl from Yellanalli in Ketti and a 50-year-old woman from Tiger Hill in Udhagamandalam. They are secondary contacts of a PRO employed in a private firm who contracted the infection.

Municipal office closed

The Tiruppur district administration closed the Dharapuram municipal office on Wednesday after four of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from the four, two others - one in Tirupur and one in Dharapuram block- also tested positive in the district.

A woman employee, whose husband reportedly tested positive after returning from Chennai, transmitted the disease to three other staff members.

The test results of their swab samples were out on Tuesday evening, following which the office was closed. Contact tracing was initiated and samples of the family members of the four patients were lifted, sources noted.