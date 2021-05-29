CoimbatoreNAMAKKAL 29 May 2021 20:07 IST
Comments
17 dyeing units sealed
Updated: 29 May 2021 20:07 IST
Local body officials in Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam sealed 17 dyeing units for operating businesses violating lockdown norms.
A surprise check was conducted by officials from Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam municipalities to check adherence to lockdown norms. During checks, 14 units in Kumarapalayam municipal limits and three in Pallipalayam were sealed for violating safety norms, officials said.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...