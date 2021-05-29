17 dyeing units sealed

NAMAKKAL

29 May 2021 20:07 IST

Local body officials in Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam sealed 17 dyeing units for operating businesses violating lockdown norms.

A surprise check was conducted by officials from Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam municipalities to check adherence to lockdown norms. During checks, 14 units in Kumarapalayam municipal limits and three in Pallipalayam were sealed for violating safety norms, officials said.

