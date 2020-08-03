17 die of COVID-19 in five districts

Bureau
As many as 17 persons died of COVID-19 in five districts of western region in the last couple of days.
In Coimbatore, the Health Department confirmed the death of seven more patients on Saturday and Sunday. Three patients aged 75, 73 and 55 died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Saturday.
The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) witnessed the deaths of three patients aged 58, 87 and 61 on Saturday and another patient aged 75 on Sunday. With this, the official death toll of the district increased to 78.
In Erode, a 70-year-old man of Krishnampalayam died at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai on Sunday. With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district is 10.
Five patients died of the disease in Salem. According to officials, a 63-year-old woman from Jagiramapalayam, a 60-year-old man from Shevapet, 77-year-old man from Veeranam and a 72-year-old man from Dharmapuri died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday. A 50-year-old man from Nangavalli died on Saturday.
In Namakkal, three patients - 47-year-old man from E.B.Colony, 70-year-old woman from Sendamangalam and 60-year-old man from Pallipalayam - died at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.
In Tiruppur, a 62-year-old man with co-morbidities including asthma and diabetes died at the CMCH on Sunday, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said.
