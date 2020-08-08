17 deaths, 373 new cases in western districts

10 die in Coimbatore, three in Salem, and two each in Tiruppur and Erode

Ten COVID-19 patients, who were admitted to various hospitals in Coimbatore district succumbed to the disease on Thursday and Friday, according to the Health Department.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Department, seven patients died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), two at private hospital and one at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. They were aged between 44 and 89. With these, the death toll in the district increased to 112.

The district reported 183 new cases, taking total cases reported so far to 6,450. The patients were from various places including Selvapuram, SS Kulam, Neelikonampalayam, Karumathampatty, Irugur, Vadavalli, Karumbukadai, Sundarapuram, Vilankurichi, Ganapathy, Ramanathapuram, Somanur, Kuniyamuthur, Race Course, Pollachi, Podanur, Gandhi Ma Nagar and Ukkadam.

As many as 62 persons, who recovered from the disease got discharged from ESI Hospital on Saturday.

Hindustan Petroleum supplied garments and fresh vegetables to 170 COVID-19 workers at the ESI Hospital.

In Tiruppur district, a woman aged 55 and a man aged 85 died of the disease, and the district reported 45 new positive cases, according to a tweet from District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

The new cases included four children. The cases were from corporation limits and Palladam, Mangalam, Dharapuram, Avinashi and Madathukulam blocks, Health Department said.

Erode district reported the death of two women, aged 70 and 62. The district saw 58 new positive cases that raised the tally to 1,012. Twenty-three cases were reported in Erode Corporation limits. While 41 cases of the new cases were contacts of those who tested positive earlier, 16 had no contact history and one case was a person who undertook inter-district travel. A total of 18 persons were discharged from the hospital, while 332 are under treatment.

With 102 positive cases reported in corporation limits in the past three days, the civic body is focusing on conducting more camps to screen residents for influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

Five employees of the civic body tested positive after which the corporation’s main office was also closed.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that with a spike in cases in the past days, more fever screening camps were being held.

Salem reported three deaths -- two men aged 54 and 71 and a woman aged 55. The district saw 55 new positive cases, of whom 54 were indigenous, including 40 from the Salem Corporation limits. One patient had travelled to Perambalur.

In Namakkal, 32 cases were reported. According to officials, eight persons have travelled to Erode, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchi.